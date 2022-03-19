Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's visit to the United Arab Emirates has left the US "profoundly disappointed", it has said, urging allies to avoid normalising ties with a regime accused of "horrific atrocities".

"We are profoundly disappointed and troubled by this apparent attempt to legitimise Bashar al Assad," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement sent to AFP news agency on Saturday.

As US Secretary of State Antony "Blinken has reiterated, we do not support efforts to rehabilitate Assad, and we do not support others normalising relations", Price said.

"We have been clear about this with our partners...(and) we urge states considering engagement with the Assad regime to weigh carefully the horrific atrocities visited by the regime."

Assad's surprise trip on Friday was his first official visit to an Arab country since civil war erupted in his country over a decade ago, killing close to half a million people and displacing millions more.

It was the latest sign of warming relations between Syria and energy-rich UAE — a key US ally which also normalised ties with Israel in 2020.

Ties in focus