The UN humanitarian chief has urged a world focused on Russia's attack on Ukraine not to forget the conflict in Yemen where "one of the world's gravest global humanitarian catastrophes" has left 19 million people facing hunger this year, including 160,000 likely to face "famine-like conditions."

Martin Griffiths on Tuesday told the UN Security Council that Yemen has become what humanitarian officials call a "chronic emergency" that often leads to inertia and donor fatigue.

This must not happen, he said, to the Arab world's poorest country, which has the world's highest percentage of its population in need –– three out of every four Yemenis, or 23.4 million people.

Griffiths, the undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, spoke on the eve of Wednesday's high-level virtual pledging conference for Yemen hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

It is seeking nearly $4.3 billion to help more than 17 million people across Yemen this year.

The event "is not just about the money, though that is hugely important," Griffiths said. "It is also an opportunity for the international community to show that we are not giving up on Yemen, even after all these years and with new crises emerging. And that is a very important message."

Griffiths said aid agencies face "alarming and unprecedented funding shortages" that have forced two-thirds of major UN programs to scale down or close in recent months for lack of money.

This has included "deep cuts to core services like food aid, water, health care and relief for people fleeing the violence," he said.

