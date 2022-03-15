WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkmenistan leader's son wins presidential vote
Serdar Berdimuhamedov secured 73 percent of the votes, far ahead of the nearest of his nine rivals, according to results announced by the Central Election Commission.
Turkmenistan leader's son wins presidential vote
Serdar Berdimuhamedov vowed to “work for the people of our country, based on the heritage and principles of our ancestors, our country”. / AP
March 15, 2022

The son of Turkmenistan's leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has won a decisive victory in the country’s presidential elections.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov, 40, won the ballot held on Saturday with 73 percent of the vote, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said on Tuesday in a statement on its website.

Nine candidates stood in the poll in the country of six million people, but few doubted that Berdimuhamedov's only son Serdar - who has pledged to continue his father's course - would take over the country's top job and pave the way to hereditary succession.

His nearest rival in the field of nine candidates was university official Khyrdyr Nunnayev, who won 11 percent.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov has risen through a series of increasingly prominent government posts and most recently has served as the country’s deputy prime minister, answering directly to his father. He recently turned 40, the minimum age for president according to the Turkmen law.

“My main goal is to continue on the glorious path of development built during 30 years of independence and to successfully implement programs aimed at ensuring a high level of social conditions for the people,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov said while presenting his platform in a televised speech.

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot, he vowed to continue the country’s neutral foreign policy if elected.

READ MORE: Will Turkmenistan’s gamble to hand leadership from father to son pay off?

Recommended

Turkmenistan’s 'protector'

Berdimuhamedov senior, who is now Turkmenistan's outgoing president, chair of the cabinet and senate chief, has been the regime's top decision-maker for the last 15 years.

Known as the gas-rich country's "protector", he has dominated public life since the country's founding president Saparmurat Niyazov died in 2006.

The country has long been difficult for outsiders to enter, and has not reported a single case of infection in the coronavirus pandemic. It also has struggled to diversify its economy, overwhelmingly dependent on vast natural gas reserves.

Last month Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said he would step aside and allow "young leaders" to govern, triggering the snap vote.

Under his rule, China replaced Russia as the main buyer for Turkmenistan’s vast gas reserves.

During the campaign, all candidates praised Berdimuhamedov’s father, who said he will retain the post of the head of the country’s upper house of parliament.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey, Turkmenistan set to meet trade target of $5B

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin