A UK government performance watchdog has slammed the country's interior ministry for its handling of visa applications for Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, Rob Behrens, said on Wednesday reports of "chaos and confusion" mirrored complaints it had previously received about the Home Office.

He called for "unnecessary delays and bureaucracy" to be removed, and for the process to be better resourced, made more efficient and transparent.

Ukraine's ambassador to London, Vadym Prystaiko, earlier told a parliamentary committee there had always been "bureaucratic hassles" when applying for a UK visa.

While he got his on time before he took up his post, his wife did not, he told the House of Commons' Home Affairs Committee.

Security checks

Home Secretary Priti Patel and her department have been accused of forcing Ukrainian refugees to jump through hoops to secure visas to travel to the UK.

Hundreds have travelled to the Channel port of Calais in the hope of crossing to join family in the UK, only to have been turned away because of a lack of travel documents.

That has earned it unfavourable comparisons with the European Union, which is allowing Ukrainians without a visa three-year residency rights.

So far, 957 visas have been granted, according to Downing Street.

Prystaiko suggested that with 50,000 to 60,000 Ukrainians in the UK, some 100,000 of their relatives may seek to join them.

London - which made border control a key plank of its successful campaign to leave the EU - insists it needs to carry out proper security checks before issuing visas.