The opposition conservative Yoon Suk-yeol has won South Korea's presidential election, propelling a political novice and avowed anti-feminist to the helm of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

After a bitter, hard-fought election campaign, Yoon, formerly a top government prosecutor who has never held elected office, was declared winner early on Thursday after rival Lee Jae-myung from the incumbent Democratic Party conceded defeat.

"This is a victory of the great South Korean people," Yoon told cheering supporters, who were chanting his name at the country's National Assembly.

Despite a campaign dominated by mud-slinging between frontrunners Yoon and Lee, voter turnout was 77.1 percent, including record early voting, with interest strong and the policy stakes high in the country of some 52 million.

The two parties are ideologically poles apart, and Yoon's victory looks set to usher in a more hawkish, fiscally conservative regime after five years under outgoing President Moon Jae-in's dovish liberals.

It could restart the "cycle of revenge" in South Korea's famously adversarial politics, analysts say, where presidents serve just a single term of five years and every living former leader has been jailed for corruption after leaving office.

'Election of unfavourables'

On the campaign trail, Yoon had threatened to investigate outgoing President Moon Jae-in, citing unspecified "irregularities".

But in his victory speech, he struck a more conciliatory tone, telling the country after a divisive race: "The competition is over now, and everyone must make joint efforts to become one."

The frontrunners, who were both so unpopular that local media branded it the "election of the unfavourables", have been neck and neck for months. Exit polls had shown the candidates separated by less than a percentage point.

Yoon has many "unknowns" which are difficult to account for, Karl Friedhoff of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs told the AFP news agency.

"His lack of experience on any real policy making is a serious concern," he said.

However, "he appears to be aggressive and ambitious, and he has consolidated the support of a huge chunk of the country's elite," Vladimir Tikhonov, professor of Korean studies at the University of Oslo, told AFP.

North Korea and other challenges