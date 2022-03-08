Russia has become the world's most sanctioned country due to its war on Ukraine, data by a monitor shows.

Moscow has been subjected to 2,778 new sanctions in just under two weeks since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine, bringing the total to 5,532, according to the global sanctions monitoring database Castellum.ai.

In comparison, Iran has faced 3,616 sanctions, followed by Syria and North Korea, with 2,608 and 2,077 sanctions respectively.

Venezuela, with 651 sanctions, Myanmar with 510 sanctions, and Cuba with 208 sanctions are among the list of the countries most sanctioned in the world.

Most sanctions by Switzerland

The country with the most sanctions against Russia is Switzerland, with 568.

It is followed by the European Union with 518 sanctions, France with 512 sanctions, Canada with 454 sanctions and Australia with 413 sanctions. The US has imposed 243 sanctions against Russia so far.

The sanctions include 2,427 individuals, 343 organisations, six ships and two aircraft.