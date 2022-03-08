Following the assassination of Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi by US special forces during a raid on February 3, policy analysts and international media alike raised questions about the future of Daesh. However, the national security fixation on the future of the Daesh after the death of its leader obscures a pressing human security and gendered analysis of terrorism.

Qurayshi was one of the highest-ranking figures in Daesh, responsible for ordering the sexual enslavement of Yazidi women. Rather than just asking about the future of Daesh, did anyone once think to ask about the future of the Yazidi women enslaved by the terror group?

The death of Daesh’s leader serves as an opportunity to examine why violent groups target women during conflict. Daesh’s motivations were not unique; gendered violence has been a tragic component of political violence in the past, and unfortunately, will likely also be so in the future.

The need for a human security lens

While traditional notions of national security focus on the military means used to protect abstract notions of the nation, sovereign territory and borders, human security refers to emphasising the protection of vulnerable groups during conflict, including women, children, or refugees.

In 2014 article, “The Islamic State of Sexual Violence,” Aki Peritz and Tara Maller argued that “[t]hose covering war may be more inclined to cover airstrikes, beheadings, and market bombings because they are historically viewed as ‘hard’ security issues, while threats to women and children tend to be viewed as ‘softer’ humanitarian concerns.”

Indeed, their assessment proved true years later. Most media focused on the “hard” security issues of Qurayshi’s death, the military details of the raid, or how many Daesh fighters are left.

From a human security perspective, the Yazidis, an ethno-religious minority in Iraqi and Syria, were particularly vulnerable to Daesh’s depredations, as the terrorists labelled their syncretic faith as “devil worship.” In terms of their future, this community has to overcome a collective trauma inflicted by Daesh.

Why did Daesh enslave Yazidi women?

Allegedly, it was Qurayshi himself who lobbied for the enslavement of Yazidi women after Daesh invaded their homeland in Iraq in 2014. The group’s higher echelons did not universally approve of the decision at that time.

According to Feras Kilani’s research based on Iraqi intelligence documents and prison files, Qurayshi was the only Iraqi who argued for this enslavement, along with a group of extremist non-Iraqi leaders.

On the other hand, the Iraqi leaders rejected the idea out of fear that their wives and daughters in Iraq may be targeted as revenge, demonstrating that this debate was for “pragmatic” reasons. Qurayshi’s faction won out.