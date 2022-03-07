Pakistan has seen a growing presence of women in the civil services and armed forces during the past decade, according to government statistics and officials.

According to statistics, the number of women in the federal and the provincial bureaucracy has increased 20 percent during the past decade, with scores of female officers holding important positions.

As borne out by statistics provided the Establishment Division, out of 571,619 federal employees, 27,922 are female, making up nearly 5 percent of the total strength. The ratio was well below 4 percent a decade ago.

The Defense Division, the figures show, is the largest administrative unit in terms of female employees with a share of 36.86 percent out of total female employees. The second-largest unit is the Federal Education & Professional Training Division with 19.74 percent of total female employees.

National Health Services Regulations & Coordination, Interior and Communications Divisions is third, fourth and fifth with a share of 8.32 percent, 6.56 percent and 4.79 percent, respectively, out of total female employees.

‘Sky is the limit’