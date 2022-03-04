The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has said it will suspend business related to Russia and Belarus in a sign of the two countries' deepening pariah status over the war in Ukraine.

In a statement issued Thursday, the AIIB said that "in the best interests of the bank, management has decided that all activities relating to Russia and Belarus are on hold and under review".

China, whose bilateral relationship with Russia has strengthened in recent years, has thus far avoided criticising Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing is the largest stakeholder in the multilateral institution -- the brainchild of Chinese President Xi Jinping -- with almost 27-percent voting power.

The bank was launched in 2016 to counter the West's dominance of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Russia is also among the AIIB's founding members and holds around a six percent vote in its operations, the third-biggest after China and India.

It also holds a seat on the bank's board of directors.

Monitoring the situation in Ukraine

The AIIB said it was "actively monitoring the situation" in Ukraine and that management would do the "utmost to safeguard the financial integrity" of the group.