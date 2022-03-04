A UN committee on women's rights has urged Canada to address discrimination in a law that has effectively stripped tens of thousands of descendants of Indigenous women of their identities and rights.

In a report, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women called on Ottawa on Thursday to amend the Indian Act "to provide registration to all matrilineal descendants on an equal basis to patrilineal descendants."

The legislation has been the primary law used to administer Canada's Indigenous peoples since 1876.

Ottawa insists that several improvements have been made to the act since 1985 that have eliminated "sex-based inequities."

But the UN committee said in a statement that gender-based discrimination has not been fully addressed and "continues to affect tens of thousands of descendants of Indigenous women today."

"The entire issue stems from the disrespect of Indigenous people's fundamental right to self-identification," said committee member Corinne Dettmeijer. "It is further exacerbated by the unequal criteria by which men and women are permitted to transmit Indigenous status and identity to their descendants."

"By comparison, descendants of Indigenous Indian grandfathers would never have lost their status and have always been able to pass on their status to their children," Dettmeijer added.

Access to federal support denied

The committee cited the case of Jeremy Eugene Matson and his children.

According to a UN summary of the case, Matson's grandmother was a member of the Squamish Nation in westernmost Canada.