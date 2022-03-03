Over the past few days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been sending shockwaves through the world, from a full-scale invasion of Ukraine to putting nuclear forces on special alert.

His actions have been decried by millions, including Russians who have been getting arrested by the thousands for taking part in anti-war protests.

The developments stir up age-old questions. What is it like inside the mind of incredibly powerful people like Putin? And why do many people continue to follow him in the face of massive backlash, also having witnessed the devastation caused by the invasion?

While both questions demand complex answers, we might never have a full, comprehensive answer.

Here’s a look at what psychology has to say about why people commit atrocities under powerful rulers, and why it is hard to break out of such policies in the political decision-making sphere.

Obedience in lower ranks of military

In 1963, Yale psychologist Stanley Milgram conducted a groundbreaking experiment in an effort to explore how ordinary German citizens took part in the Holocaust, by investigating how far people would be willing to go while following orders.

His experiment was simple. Participants would be brought in, thinking that they were part of a study on how punishment affects learning. They were assigned the “teacher” role, while another participant, who was actually an associate of the researcher, was assigned the role of “learner”.

The learner was then tied to a chair and had electrodes attached to their arms. The participant (teacher) was made to believe the electrodes were controlled by a shock generator in front of them which, of course, was not the case.

The teacher was meant to teach the learner word pairs and punish them with an electric shock when they made a mistake. The shocks rose incrementally from 15 volts to 450 volts—with a 15-volt increase for each new mistake—and the learner acted accordingly.

After a few mistakes, the shock level reached 75 volts, upon which the researcher’s associate began to act out increasing levels of pain from the shocks. The whole time, the participant was in the room with the researcher and believed they were actually administering shocks to the learner.

As shock levels and the painful reaction from the learner increased, the participants turned to look at the researcher for guidance, and even objected to continuing the experiment, but were always met with the same calm face and definitive command—to continue.

The labels on the shock generator escalated from “slight shock” to “danger: severe shock”, and ended with the worrying “XXX” label, indicating the person would die. But with each shock, and each increasingly painful protest from the learner, the bulk of participants continued to obey orders from the researcher.

At the end of the experiment, Milgram found that a staggering 62.5 percent of his participants had delivered the 450-volt shock, with 80 percent persisting even after his associate yelled out, “Let me out of here! My heart’s bothering me. Let me out of here! ... Get me out of here! I’ve had enough. I won’t be in the experiment anymore.”

A crucial point to note here is that the participants were actively expressing disagreement and objecting to continuing the experiment after witnessing that the learner was in severe pain—they did not morally agree with what the experimenter was ordering them to do.