WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinians injured as Israeli forces disperse rally in occupied West Bank
At least 10 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces dispered a rally organised by activists in Lubban al Sharqiya village to protest settler attacks against Palestinian students.
Palestinians injured as Israeli forces disperse rally in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces used stun grenades and beating to disperse Palestinian protesters, in southern Nablus, the occupied West Bank. / AA
February 27, 2022

Ten Palestinians have been injured after Israeli forces dispersed a rally in the occupied West Bank.

Dozens of activists organised a rally in Lubban al Sharqiya village, south of Nablus, to protest settler attacks against Palestinian students, Mayor Yaaqoub Eweis told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

He said Israeli forces used stun grenades and beating to disperse the protesters.

Eweis said students in the village experience regular assaults by Israeli settlers, who obstruct their way to their school. 

A Palestinian journalist was among those injured when he was hit by a stun grenade, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter. 

Palestinians complain of rising settler violence in the occupied West Bank in recent weeks.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal. 

READ MORE: Settler ramming attack kills Palestinian woman in occupied West Bank

Recommended

Family forced to demolish their home in East Jerusalem

Israeli municipal authorities have forced a Palestinian family to demolish their home in occupied East Jerusalem, according to a local NGO.

In a statement, the Wadi Hilweh Information Center said the Jerusalem Municipality forced the Abu Sneineh family to raze their home on Saturday in Jabal al Mukaber neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem, citing lack of a construction permit. 

The demolition has left the family of six, including children, homeless.

READ MORE: ‘It has my bed and toys’ — Palestinian girl pleads to stop house demolition

According to the NGO, the Abu Sneineh family had previously been forced by Israeli authorities to demolish their home in Ras al Amud area in occupied East Jerusalem in 2015. 

Israel widely uses the pretext of lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes. 

Palestinians say the Israeli authorities rarely give construction permits to Palestinians in addition to the costly fees of the construction licenses.

Recently, the Israeli municipality in West Jerusalem resorted to escalating self-demolition decisions in the occupied city to avoid international criticism of the demolitions. 

READ MORE:Far-right Israeli lawmaker opens 'office' in Sheikh Jarrah amid tensions

SOURCE:AA
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks