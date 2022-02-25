Clashes between Afghan and Pakistani security forces have killed two people and wounded several in a border region.

The forces started exchanging fire over the setting up of a military check post in a southwestern border area that divides Chaman and Spin Boldak districts, three security officials told Reuters.

Both sides blamed each other for starting the clashes that later spread to several nearby villages.

"It is regrettable that the Pakistani security officials first opened the fire," Afghan Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet.

Two civilians were killed and 22 wounded on the Afghan side, local Taliban spokesman Mohammad Asif Hakimi said. Five Taliban fighters were also wounded, he said.

"Afghans made the first move and opened unprovoked fire on Pakistani troops when they asked Afghan soldiers to stop work on a post located on the Pakistani side," a Pakistani security official said.

Pakistani officials said several were wounded including four security officials. It is difficult to independently verify claims in the border region, which is off limits to journalists.

