WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly clashes break out between border forces of Pakistan, Afghanistan
Security personnel of the neighbouring countries started exchanging fire in a dispute over the setting up of a military check post in a border area that divides Chaman and Spin Boldak districts.
Deadly clashes break out between border forces of Pakistan, Afghanistan
Disputes linked to the border have been a bone of contention between Afghanistan and Pakistan for decades. / AA Archive
February 25, 2022

Clashes between Afghan and Pakistani security forces have killed two people and wounded several in a border region.

The forces started exchanging fire over the setting up of a military check post in a southwestern border area that divides Chaman and Spin Boldak districts, three security officials told Reuters.

Both sides blamed each other for starting the clashes that later spread to several nearby villages.

"It is regrettable that the Pakistani security officials first opened the fire," Afghan Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet.

Two civilians were killed and 22 wounded on the Afghan side, local Taliban spokesman Mohammad Asif Hakimi said. Five Taliban fighters were also wounded, he said.

"Afghans made the first move and opened unprovoked fire on Pakistani troops when they asked Afghan soldiers to stop work on a post located on the Pakistani side," a Pakistani security official said.

Pakistani officials said several were wounded including four security officials. It is difficult to independently verify claims in the border region, which is off limits to journalists.

READ MORE:Why the Taliban ignores Pakistan's demands to take action against the TTP

Recommended

Tensions at the border

Pakistan's army, which didn't respond to a request for comment, has stepped up security operations along the Afghan border in recent weeks after a spate of militant attacks.

Separatist factions have killed at least 14 Pakistani soldiers in attacks over the past month, three of them carried out by fighters entering from Afghanistan.

The Taliban have denied Afghan territory was used to stage the attacks.

Despite such assurances, disputes linked to the border have been a bone of contention between the neighbours for decades.

The Taliban have attempted to block Pakistan's plans to finish fencing the 2,600-kilometre (1,615 mile) border drawn by British colonial rulers with no consideration for the Pashtun tribes it divided.

It has never been recognised by any Afghan government.

READ MORE:Deadly attack from Afghanistan targets Pakistani soldiers

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows