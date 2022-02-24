President Vladimir Putin’s decrees recognising the Russian-backed breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent countries, which came three days before he announced a “special military operation” against Ukraine, have left the world nervous about what will come next in Europe’s worst security crisis since 1945. One country which finds itself facing a dilemma because of Russia’s multi-pronged attack on Ukraine is Iran.

Unsurprisingly, Tehran responded to both Putin’s decrees and Europe’s descent into war by blaming the US and NATO. Yet Iran did not join Moscow in recognising these two breakaway republics as independent entities, nor did Tehran express support for Putin’s declaration of war on Ukraine. Instead, on Tuesday Tehran called for calm and diplomatic measures to end warfare between Moscow and Kiev—two days before urging all Iranian citizens to leave Ukraine.

The Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman, Said Khatibzadeh, addressed Putin’s decrees by urging “all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any action that could aggravate tensions.” The ministry called on all sides “to work to resolve disagreements [through] talks and within a peaceful framework.” Khatibzadeh stated that Tehran is “following the issues related to [Ukraine] with sensitivity.”

Hours after Russia launched its land, sea and air assault on Ukraine, the Iranian foreign ministry put out a tweet calling for a cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the conflict. “We believe resorting to war is not the solution. The establishment of a ceasefire and focusing on a political and democratic solution is a must.”

On one hand, the Islamic Republic does not want to upset the Kremlin. Tehran has had to turn to Moscow quite a bit in recent years as part of its efforts to circumvent crippling US sanctions and other forms of American pressure. Throughout this year, Iran has been attempting to capitalise on intensifying friction between the West and Russia amid the heating up of the Ukrainian crisis.

President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Russia last month underscored Iran’s determination to demonstrate to the Kremlin that Tehran stands on Moscow’s side against Washington.

“Just like you, we have also stood up against US sanctions from 40 years ago,” Raisi told Putin. “Today’s exceptional circumstances require significant synergy between our two countries against US unilateralism.”

On the other hand, just as Tehran did not recognise Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 as legitimate, nor Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent republics six years earlier, it is safe to bet that the Islamic Republic will not do so with the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. So far, the only countries to have joined Russia in recognising these breakaway republics’ independence are Cuba, Nicaragua, Syria, and Venezuela.

A key factor is Iran’s own internal problems with separatist forces in Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, and other parts of the country. Like Chinese officialdom, Iran’s authorities have worries about a precedent being established that could undermine the Iranian state’s territorial integrity down the line.