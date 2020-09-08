Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has called on the armed forces to back a boycott of December's legislative polls and help escalate international pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

In an address on social media, Guaido urged the military high command to join a "unity pact" of opposition forces to block the holding of the December 6 polls.

"Stop hiding behind the dictator's skirts, stop ignoring the reality in Venezuela," Guaido said in a message addressed to the high command, considered the main pillar of Maduro's rule, along with allies Russia and Iran.

"We are willing to sit down once again with those who are needed to achieve a transition," Guaido said.

Unsuccessful attempt of displacement

Since 2018 election, the opposition has tried unsuccessfully to displace Maduro, including an abortive April 2019 military uprising organised by Guaido which failed to muster much support.

Guaido and leading opposition figures vowed to boycott the December 6 elections over a lack of transparency after the Maduro-friendly Supreme Court appointed election officials, a role that should have been conducted by the opposition-controlled legislature.

Some 37 opposition parties are backing the election boycott and a so-called pact proposing to "increase international pressure against the dictatorship," according to Guaido.

Calls for EU election observers

However, some prominent opposition figures, have spoken out in favour of participation in the polls, including Henrique Capriles, a widely-respected figure who has twice run for the presidency.

Another prominent opposition lawmaker, Stalin Gonzales, also publicly split from the pro-boycott group last week, saying that mobilising opposition at the ballot box would be more effective than a boycott.

Capriles is asking the European Union to send in observers for the vote for a new parliament.