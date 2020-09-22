A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism was shot by Salt Lake City police after his mother asked for help getting him hospital mental-health treatment and officers agreed to talk with him, newly released police footage shows.

The videos released on Monday show Salt Lake City officers chasing him down an alley after they arrive at his home, then yelling at him to get on the ground.

The boy collapses after a series of shots ring out, moaning, “I don’t feel good. I don’t feel good.”

He survived but suffered broken bones and pierced organs, the family's attorney has said.

His mother, Golda Barton, had warned police that her son said earlier that day, September 4, that he had a gun and had threatened to shoot her male coworker and break windows in the house, the video showed.

But she told officers she thought it was a BB gun or pellet gun. There were no indications he was armed.

READ MORE:Jacob Blake left paralysed by police shooting, mother calls for calm

New questions over police conduct

She wanted him to be hospitalised for help with his mental health issues.

Officers said they would have to proceed as though the boy did have access to a real gun, the videos show.

Barton told officers the boy was “triggered” by seeing police.

“He sees the badge and he automatically thinks you are going to kill him or he has to defend himself in some way,” she said. “He freaks out.”

The video was made public under a Salt Lake City ordinance requiring the release of video from police shootings within 10 business days.

The shooting has raised new questions about how police deal with people with mental health issues amid nationwide calls for police reform.

It came hours before new de-escalation tactics were due to take effect for Salt Lake City police, which is also cooperating with an independent investigation of the shooting.

READ MORE: Rochester mayor fires police chief over Daniel Prude's death

The footage

In one video, two officers can be heard discussing whether or not to approach the boy because they were concerned that the incident would result in a shooting.

“Especially when he hates cops, it’s probably gonna end in a shooting,” one officer said.