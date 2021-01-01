An attack on a passenger bus in southern Syria has killed 28 civilians and injured others.

Daesh terror group on Thursday claimed responsibility for a bus attack in Syria the previous day, saying it had killed 40 Syrian regime soldiers and badly wounded six others.

Syrian regime affiliated media SANA reported on Wednesday that 28 people had died in an attack on a bus along a main highway in Syria's Deir Ezzor province that borders Iraq.

SANA didn’t say how the attack on Wednesday was carried out, but called it a terrorist attack on the bus travelling in the Kobajjep area in southeastern Deir Ezzor province.