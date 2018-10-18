WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fashion brand Nine West files amended bankruptcy plan
Nine West Holdings Inc has filed an amended Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan that will reduce its pre-bankruptcy debt obligations and could provide cash recovery to stakeholders.
Fashion brand Nine West files amended bankruptcy plan
People shopping for shoes at Nine West on Black Friday at Dadeland Mall, in Miami, November 25, 2011. (File photo) / AP
October 18, 2018

US footwear and apparel company Nine West Holdings Inc filed an amended Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan that will reduce its pre-bankruptcy debt obligations by more than $1 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

The plan is expected to provide $105 million cash recovery to stakeholders through the settlement of potential claims and causes of action against the company’s indirect equity owners, it said.

Nine West, which owns brands such as Anne Klein and Gloria Vanderbilt, said it will also receive a three-year purchase commitment from Belk Inc for an assortment of merchandise across the company’s businesses.

A hearing has been scheduled for November 7 to consider approval of the terms of the amended Chapter 11 plan, following which it will be passed on to voting creditors for their consideration.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in April and sold its Nine West and Bandolino footwear and handbag businesses at a court auction to Authentic Brands Group for $340 million in June.

Recommended

US retailers are going through a period of upheaval, throwing into doubt the future of the retailers that once dominated US malls but has withered in the age of internet shopping.

The century-old department store chain Sears Holdings Corp filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

Toys ‘R’ Us tried to emerge from its 2017 bankruptcy filing but was forced to liquidate six months later after creditors lost confidence in the toy retailer’s turnaround plan.

Nine West’s competitor Aerosoles Group was among at least a dozen retailers selling apparel, electronics and discount shoes filed for bankruptcy last year to slash their store count and better compete with e-commerce giants such as Amazon.com.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites