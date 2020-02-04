WORLD
2 MIN READ
Latest figures: New strain of coronavirus has infected over 24,000 in China
Outside mainland China, there have been more than 150 infections reported in around two dozen places.
Latest figures: New strain of coronavirus has infected over 24,000 in China
Medical staffers transport a patient with a highly suspected case of the new coronavirus at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong on Jan. 22. A spike in deaths in mainland China reported Jan. 25. / Reuters
February 4, 2020

The new coronavirus that emerged in a Chinese market at the end of 2019 has killed at least 490 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures show there are over 24,000 people infected in China.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 150 infections reported in around two dozen places. 

Recommended

There have also been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

The latest figures as of Tuesday, February 5, 2020:

  • China: Over 490 deaths and over 24,000 confirmed cases.

  • Hong Kong: 17 cases, including one death. 

  • Macau: 10 cases

  • Thailand: 25

  • Singapore: 24

  • Japan: 33. Includes at least on cruise ship.

  • South Korea: 16

  • Germany: 12

  • United States: 11

  • Taiwan: 11

  • Malaysia: 10

  • Vietnam: 10

  • Australia: 7

  • France: 6

  • United Arab Emirates: 5

  • Canada: 4

  • India: 3

  • Philippines: 2 cases, including 1 death

  • Russia: 2

  • Italy: 2

  • Britain: 2

  • Belgium: 1

  • Nepal: 1

  • Sri Lanka: 1

  • Sweden: 1

  • Spain: 1

  • Cambodia: 1

  • Finland: 1

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin