An attacker stabbed five people at a rabbi’s home late on Saturday while they were celebrating Hanukkah in the town of Monsey, to the north of New York City.

All of the victims required hospitalisation with two in critical condition after the attack in a predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighbourhood.

Police officials said they were stepping up patrols in Jewish neighbourhoods amidst an upturn in crimes targeting Jewish people.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said: “The spirit we bring today is one of resolve and relentlessness. We will keep adding as many measures as it takes to end this crisis.”

The rise in anti-Semitic violence comes amid a wider increase in hate crimes in the US. In New York alone, the number of anti-semitic attacks has increased 21 percent in the past year.

New Jersey

Just over a fortnight ago, in the neighbouring state of New Jersey, four people including a police officer were killed, while the two suspects also died in a subsequent gunfight near a kosher market.

The battle began right after “high-powered rifle fire” according to the city police department. According to the investigators, the attackers were motivated by anti-Jewish hate but acted on their own.