WORLD
4 MIN READ
Duque promises social reforms as three dead in Colombia protests
Three people were killed in events following Thursday marches across Colombia as cities woke on Friday to widespread public transportation problems and calls for another protest.
Duque promises social reforms as three dead in Colombia protests
People bang pans during a protest in front of the house of Colombia's President Ivan Duque, in Bogota, on November 22, 2019. / AFP
November 23, 2019

Protesters picketed the home of Colombian President Ivan Duque on Friday, defying a curfew and the leader's promises of a "national conversation" on social policies following massive anti-government demonstrations that have left three dead and dozens wounded.

"Starting next week, I will launch a national conversation to strengthen the current social policy agenda, working in a united way with medium- and long-term vision, which will allow us to close the social gaps," Duque has said in a televised speech earlier in the day.

"This conversation will take place regionally with all the social and political sectors.

I will use electronic media and participatory mechanisms... so that we can all build a meaningful path of reform."

The popularity of Duque's right-wing government – a key ally of the United States – has been on the wane since his election 18 months ago, as it deals with hosting 1.4 million refugees from neighboring Venezuela's economic meltdown as well as the complex fallout of a 2016 peace deal with FARC rebels and rampant drug trafficking.

Continuing protests

Hundreds of thousands of Colombians took to the streets in Bogota and other cities on Thursday to protest Duque's economic, social and security policies, as part of a nationwide general strike.

There were arrests and clashes as trade unions, students, opposition parties and the South American country's indigenous organizations vented their anger.

Duque's statement Friday came shortly after Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa declared a nighttime curfew in the capital, following clashes between protesters and police in the southern part of the city of seven million earlier in the day.

The president said he was stepping up the police presence and ordering the "deployment of joint patrols of police and army in the most critical places."

Recommended

But that didn't stop hundreds of people from showing up outside the president's house in Bogota, singing the national anthem while banging pots and pans in a form of protest that is common in parts of Latin America, though not in Colombia.

The protesters dispersed peacefully about one hour after 0200 GMT on Saturday curfew began.

Violence

Hundreds of demonstrators protested in cities across the country earlier in the day, following protests in the western Val le del Cauca department on Thursday that Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo told reporters had left three dead.

Penalosa said 76 bus stations were attacked during the violence in Bogota, some of which were totally destroyed, and 79 busses were vandalized. Some 230 people were arrested, he added.

The violence and looting paralyzed the public transport system, forcing hundreds of people to hoof it to their homes or offices.

There were also 122 civilians wounded, 151 security forces hurt and 146 people detained, the government said.

The protests come amid social upheaval across South America, as a wave of unrest over the past two months has battered governments in Chile, Bolivia, and Ecuador.

Attack kills three police

Meanwhile, three officers were killed and seven other people injured after an attack on a police station in troubled southwestern Colombia on Friday, a local official told AFP.

"It was an attack on the police station with cylinders placed on a ramp that sadly leaves us three dead and seven wounded at the moment," city secretary Jaime Asprilla said, adding that the attack in Santander de Quilichao was not related to ongoing protests against President Ivan Duque.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise