At least 17 civilians were killed in northeastern Syria on Tuesday when PKK/YPG terror organisation detonated a car bomb that also wounded more than 20 others, Turkey's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The blast occurred in the village of Tal Halef, near the city of Ras al Ayn.

"Showing a much worse attitude than Daesh, the PKK/YPG terror group continues its car bombings aimed at civilians," the statement said, calling PKK/YPG "the child murderers."

Tal Abyad and Ras al Ayn areas were cleared of terrorists during Turkey's Operation Peace Spring launched on October 9.

The military operation aimed to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria and east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, help the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.