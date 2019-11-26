WORLD
2 MIN READ
Car bomb kills at least 17 civilians in northern Syria
Turkey's defence ministry says PKK/YPG attack in the village of Tal Halef, near the city of Ras al Ayn, also wounded more than 20 people.
Car bomb kills at least 17 civilians in northern Syria
A picture taken on November 26, 2019 shows destroyed vehicles following a car bomb attack at a local market in Tal Halef village along the border with Turkey in the northeastern Hassakeh province. / AFP
November 26, 2019

At least 17 civilians were killed in northeastern Syria on Tuesday when PKK/YPG terror organisation detonated a car bomb that also wounded more than 20 others, Turkey's Ministry of Defence said in a statement. 

The blast occurred in the village of Tal Halef, near the city of Ras al Ayn.

"Showing a much worse attitude than Daesh, the PKK/YPG terror group continues its car bombings aimed at civilians," the statement said, calling PKK/YPG "the child murderers."

Tal Abyad and Ras al Ayn areas were cleared of terrorists during Turkey's Operation Peace Spring launched on October 9. 

The military operation aimed to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria and east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, help the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Recommended

Ankara wants to settle some two million Syrian refugees in the northern safe zones. 

Safe zone deal 

On October 22, Turkey and Russia reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km south of Turkey's border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would hold joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police