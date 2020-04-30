Europe is the region worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic so far with more than half of the global death toll coming from the continent.

Italy has the second highest death toll of all countries to date, with more than 27,682 deaths, followed closely by the UK with just over 26,000.

Healthcare systems have struggled to cope across the area with countries facing particular difficulty trying to secure stocks of protective equipment.

While hospitals feel the strain, the fear of further spikes in cases is keeping much of the economy under lockdown at great cost.

Given the great disparity between the economies of states, even within the EU, some will be better prepared to handle the fallout of the crisis than others.

According to data collected by The Economist, southern European countries are more vulnerable economically to the coronavirus compared to those in the north.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Eurozone economies will contract by 7.5 percent in 2020, with Italy suffering from a fall in GDP of 9.1 percent and Spain suffering from an 8 percent contraction.

The disparity is down to the starkly different ways in which the states were struck by the pandemic, as well as the nature of their economic activity.