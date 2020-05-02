The French government said on Saturday it will extend a health emergency imposed to fight the new coronavirus by two months, allowing it to keep stringent anti-virus measures in place even after a partial lifting of the country's lockdown.

As part of the planned measures anybody entering France, foreign or French, will have to remain confined for two weeks, Health Minister Olivier Veran told a news conference.

This would typically concern "French people who travelled abroad and who want to come home", he said.

He did not say whether there would be any distinction made between travellers according to the country of provenance.

Anyone arriving from abroad and infected with the virus would be obliged by law to be quarantined, he said. Those developing symptoms while in isolation would also need to go into quarantine.

Details of the measures are expected in the coming days.

'Learning to live with the virus'

Infected people already in France will, however, not be forced to accept isolation and treatment, as "we trust French people's sense of responsibility", Veran said.

Once approved by lawmakers, the emergency period will last until July 24, Veran said.

The government has announced the gradual lifting of some lockdown measures from May 11, including the re-opening of primary schools.

Veran said, however, that to lift the health emergency, which began on March 24, at the same time would be premature and carry the risk of a resurgence of the outbreak.

"We are going to have to perform a long-distance run," Veran said, adding he was aware that the French people had already been asked for "colossal efforts" in the fight against the virus.