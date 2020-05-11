If Saudi bot accounts were someone’s sole source of news, they would be forgiven for thinking that Qatar was in the midst of political turmoil.

For days now, accounts linked to Riyadh, including verified ones run by actual people, have been amplifying tweets claiming that a military coup is taking place in Qatar.

For the record, as is evidenced by the thousands of rebuttals by Qataris and residents of the country, nothing of the sort is taking place.

In fact, Twitter users have provided near instantaneous rebuttals of videos claiming to be of military maneuvers taking place over Qatar. In almost all cases, these were videos from prosaic military exercises or parades taken months and even years earlier.

In one instance, a video purporting to show a gunfight in the Qatari city of Wakrah, was actually of violence in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, filmed several years earlier.

In another, a video by a Qatari parodying the claims was repackaged by Saudi trolls and used to claim there was actual fighting going on the streets, despite the video not depicting anything of the sort.

Academic Marc Owen Jones from Hamad bin Khalifa University has found strong evidence that the false claims have been amplified by armies of bot accounts, and later by verified accounts run by people loyal to the Saudi regime.

Despite the very clear falsity of the reports of unrest in Qatar, media outlets owned by the Saudis reported them earnestly.

Al Arabiya adopted a speculative analysis approach for one article that carried the headline: “After bizarre coup rumors, is Qatar's ex-PM plotting against the Emir?”

The ex-PM in question is Hamad bin Jassim, who alongside the former emir, Hamad bin Khalifa, are frequent targets of Saudi bot campaigns on Twitter.

The Saudi regime and its ally, the UAE, blame the two for Qatar’s foreign policy during the Arab uprisings, which saw it take the side of pro-democracy protesters in most cases, although not all.

Why?