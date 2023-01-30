Mining giant Rio Tinto has apologised for losing a highly radioactive capsule over a 1,400-kilometer stretch of Western Australia, as authorities combed parts of the road looking for the tiny but dangerous substance.

The capsule was part of a device believed to have fallen off a truck while being transported between a desert mine site and the city of Perth on January 10.

The truck transporting the capsule arrived at a Perth depot on January 16. Emergency services were notified of the missing capsule on January 25.

The chief executive of Rio Tinto Iron Ore, Simon Trott, said the company was taking the incident very seriously and apologised for causing public concern.

“We recognise this is clearly very concerning and are sorry for the alarm it has caused in the Western Australian community,” Trott said.

"As well as fully supporting the relevant authorities, we have launched our own investigation to understand how the capsule was lost in transit.”

Western Australia emergency services have called on other Australian states and the federal government for support finding the capsule as they lack equipment.

The capsule measures 8 millimeters by 6 millimeters, and people have been warned it could have unknowingly become lodged in their car’s tires.

