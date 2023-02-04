China has said that mutual political trust with Russia has continued to deepen after Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu visited the country this week and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

China is willing to work with Russia to implement their strategic partnership and promote further progress in their relationship, the foreign ministry also said in its statement on Saturday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a strategic partnership in Moscow a year ago aimed at countering the influence of the United States and which they said would have no "forbidden" areas of cooperation.

Ma also met with Russia's Deputy Foreign Ministers Andrey Rudenko and Sergey Vershinin during his February 2-3 visit, the statement said.

During his meetings, he exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as international and regional issues of common concern, it added.

