WORLD
2 MIN READ
Some UK health workers call off strikes after pay offers
Britain's National Health Service (NHS) faces its largest ever strike by health workers on Monday involving tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance staff in England.
Some UK health workers call off strikes after pay offers
The Royal College of Nursing vowed to continue protesting if England’s nurses continue to be the lowest paid in the UK / AFP
February 3, 2023

Nurses in Wales and some ambulance workers have called off strikes planned for next week as they review pay offers from the Welsh government, their unions said, even as much larger strikes involving health staff in England are due to go ahead.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it would put a new pay offer from the devolved Welsh government of an additional 3 percent to its members for a vote within days.

It had previously said the government had awarded a pay rise equal to a 4 percent increase.

Meanwhile, the GMB trade union said it had suspended its ambulance worker strike in order to hold further talks with the Welsh government after it was offered a deal involving a one-off payment for 2022/23, in addition to an existing 4.5 percent pay rise.

Nurses in Scotland said last month they would hold off announcing strike action in order to hold further talks on pay with the government there.

Recommended

"If the other governments can negotiate and find more money for this year, the prime minister can do the same," RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen said in a statement.

"If the prime minister decides to leave England’s nurses as the lowest paid in the UK, he must expect this strike to continue. He can still turn things around before Monday – start talking seriously and the strikes are off."

The Unite union said a planned strike by its ambulance workers in Wales was still scheduled to go ahead on Monday. 

READ MORE: 100,000 public sector workers to strike in UK: union

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East