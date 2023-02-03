Peru's Congress has again voted down a proposal to advance elections to this year, a day after a similar proposal aimed at quelling deadly nationwide unrest also failed.

In addition to moving elections up from April 2024, the proposal rejected on Thursday included the calling of a referendum on the formation of a constitutional convention — a key demand of protesters.

The proposal by the Free Peru party was rejected with 75 votes against and only 48 in favour, with one abstention.

Earlier on Thursday, President Dina Boluarte put forward a new bill to bring elections forward to 2023 in a bid to calm protests around the country.

The bill, seen by the Reuters news agency, proposed holding congressional and presidential elections in October this year with elected officials taking power in late December. Elected officials would serve a five year term until July 2028.

The Andean country is in the grip of some eight weeks of anti-government protests with dozens of people killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, mostly in Peru's copper-rich south.

Fast new elections has been a key demand of protesters after former left-wing president Pedro Castillo was ousted in December.

