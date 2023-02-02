An operation by Western allies reportedly led by France have seized a boatload of weapons and ammunition allegedly being sent to Yemen from Iran last month, the US military said.

More than 3,000 assault rifles, 578,000 rounds of ammunition and 23 anti-tank guided missiles were recovered in the January 15 operation in the Gulf of Oman, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

CENTCOM, which oversees American military operations across the Middle East, said the US supported the interdiction operation, while not specifying which partner led it.

But the Wall Street Journal said it was undertaken by French special forces, citing officials familiar with the operation. The operation took place "along routes historically used to traffic weapons unlawfully from Iran to Yemen", CENTCOM said in a statement.

'Politically motivated' claims

Iran however dismissed the statement, saying the US claims were "politically motivated" and aimed at "misdirecting the people of the world".