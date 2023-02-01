India's second-largest conglomerate Adani Group run by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, one of the world’s richest men has been sent on a downward spiral after an investment research firm accused the business empire of large-scale corruption and malfeasance.

In a January 24 report titled “Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History,” New York-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of engaging “in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.”

Following the 100-page report, Adani’s net worth reportedly dropped by $6 billion overnight, and the tycoon’s wealth has continued to shrink since then.

No longer Asia’s richest man

According to the Financial Times, Adani’s company lost a total of $91.7 billion in value since the Hindenburg Research report, passing the $90 billion mark on Wednesday. That means almost 40 percent of the empire’s shares were wiped off in just over a week.

Even a share offering of $2.5 billion in stocks by Adani Enterprises, which opened on January 27 and expired on Tuesday, in an attempt to extend the group’s investor base was overturned and couldn’t alleviate the crisis as buyers were repelled by the scandal.

On February 1, Forbes also announced that 60-year-old tycoon Gautam Adani was no longer the richest man in Asia and that his net worth had dropped to $74.7 billion, falling by over $50 billion after the scandal.

Adani lost his status to the chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, who has a net worth of $83.8 billion.

Before the crisis, the combined market capitalisation of the Adani Group’s seven listed companies, including Adani Ports, Adani Wilmar, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas, exceeded $218 billion.

Offshore shell entities

Hindenburg Research claimed that “Adani Group has been able to operate a large, flagrant fraud in broad daylight in large part because investors, journalists, citizens and even politicians have been afraid to speak out for fear of reprisal.”

Among many alleged malfeasances, the report uncovered that Vinod Adani, Gautam Adani’s elder brother, managed 38 offshore shell entities in Mauritius with his associates, as well as entities in Greek-administrated Cyprus, the UAE, Singapore, and several Caribbean Islands.

Claiming to have catalogued the entire Mauritius corporate registry, Hindenburg Research said many of those entities didn’t appear to be operational - they had no reported employees, independent addresses or phone numbers.