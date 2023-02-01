Tyre Nichols, who died after he was brutally beaten by US police, will be laid to rest in Memphis city as his death still sends shockwaves across the American states.

The funeral of Nichols on Wednesday will be attended by civil rights leaders, politicians and the family members of other Black Americans killed by police in violence that has fuelled a national reckoning on systemic racism and brutality in law enforcement.

They include Philonise Floyd — the brother of George Floyd, whose murder by a police officer in 2020 was filmed by horrified bystanders and ignited waves of unrest across the country and beyond.

Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton and US Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend the service in Tennessee.

Nichols was arrested by members of a special police unit called Scorpion in Memphis on January 7 for a traffic violation, according to police.

The 29-year-old was beaten viciously by the police and died in the hospital three days later.

His treatment by the officers was recorded in body camera and security camera footage that has since been made public, which sparked protests in Memphis and elsewhere.

Five of the officers involved have been fired and are facing murder charges.

Two others, along with three firefighters, have been suspended, and the Scorpion unit has been disbanded.

READ MORE:Protests rage as US shuts Scorpion police unit that tortured Tyre Nichols

Peaceful protests

Demonstrators have called for further reform in the wake of Nichols' death.