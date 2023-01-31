WORLD
3 MIN READ
ECRI's racism report on Denmark back in spotlight amid attacks on Quran
The latest report by the Council of Europe’s anti-racism commission regrets to note that Muslims in Denmark are increasingly depicted, including by politicians of different political parties, as a threat to Danish values and culture.
ECRI's racism report on Denmark back in spotlight amid attacks on Quran
Muslim protesters demonstrate against Swedish-Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan, who set fire to a copy of the Quran in Stockholm, in Indonesia's Bogor on January 27, 2023. / AFP
January 31, 2023

Hate speech in Denmark benefited from "police protection" under "the name of freedom of expression," said the latest report of the Council of Europe’s anti-racism commission ECRI.

The report was brought to the fore again amid furore over recent Islamophobic acts by Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, who burned copies of the Quran in both Denmark and Sweden.

"As regards hate speech, ECRI regrets to note that Muslims in Denmark, including guest workers and persons who have been granted asylum, are increasingly depicted, including by politicians of different political parties, as a threat to Danish values and culture," said the ECRI's 2022 Denmark report.

"In the worst manifestation of this trend, one political party has made it its main political platform to advocate the 'cleansing' of Muslims and to threaten, scorn and insult Muslims and Black people in their own neighbourhoods, with almost no counter speech following from other politicians, and often under police protection provided in the name of freedom of expression," it stated.

Underlining that Paludan's party is entitled to significant public financial support, the report urged cutting off “all financial and other forms of support by public bodies from political parties and other organisations that use hate speech or fail to sanction its use by their members."

Recommended

It also warned that "the strong focus" on freedom of speech may result in a lack of sufficient action against hate speech among pupils and students in schools.

The ECRI encouraged Danish authorities to strengthen the training of teachers and other educational professionals to address the matter. 

READ MORE:Türkiye's response to Finland's NATO bid may 'shock' Sweden: Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo