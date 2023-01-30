Israeli troops killed a Palestinian driver in the occupied West Bank, officials on both sides have said, with the army saying the car had hit a soldier's leg before speeding off.

Nassim Naif Salman Abu Fouda, 26, died Monday from "a bullet wound to the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers in Hebron this morning," the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army said that soldiers had "identified a suspicious vehicle" and asked the driver to stop the vehicle in order to inspect it.

"A soldier approached the vehicle and the driver rammed into his leg," the army statement said. "The soldiers fired toward the vehicle as it attempted to flee the scene and hits were identified.

"The vehicle continued driving and then crashed," the statement continued, adding that the driver was taken from the car by Palestinian medics and "was later declared dead".

Abu Fouda is the 35th Palestinian killed in the occupied West Bank and occupied east Jerusalem this month -including militants, civilians and several children- according to a tally by the news agency AFP, based on official Palestinian and Israeli sources.

READ MORE: Israeli violence escalates over the weekend