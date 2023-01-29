Fast News

Israeli forces kill another Palestinian in Jenin while illegal settlers set fire to houses and shops in the occupied West Bank. Israeli army issues a statement about a Syrian national killed for allegedly approaching the Alpha Zone.

Palestinians burn tires and wave the national flag during a protest against Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, along the border fence with Israel, in east of Gaza City, January 26, 2023. (Fatima Shbair / AP Archive)

Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Jenin

A Palestinian died of his wounds from Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday, taking the death toll to 10, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said a 24-year-old man was critically injured during an Israeli raid in Jenin on Thursday and breathed his last on Sunday.

The fatality brought to 10 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire during the raid in Jenin.

Earlier Sunday, an 18-year-old Palestinian was killed by an Israeli settler in the Kedumim settlement in the city of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank.

The attack came after seven Israelis were killed in a shooting near a synagogue in a settlement in occupied East Jerusalem Friday night.

According to Palestinian figures, nearly 30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire since the start of this year.

Israel's government announces a series of controversial measures, including demolishing homes of Palestinian suspects and making it easier for Israelis to obtain weapons pic.twitter.com/dt3VY3vT5n — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 29, 2023

READ MORE: Pope condemns increasing 'death spiral' in Israel-Palestinian conflict

Israelis attack Palestinian houses, shops

Israeli settlers burned a Palestinian house and damaged several vehicles and shops in attacks in the occupied West Bank, according to local residents and officials.

A dozen settlers set an empty house ablaze and attacked a nearby house in the town of Turmus Ayya, east of Ramallah at midnight, Awad Abu Samra, the brother of a house owner, told Anadolu Agency.

"The attack took place under the watch of Israeli army forces, which were only 150 metres away from the scene," he said.

Abu Samra added that settlers had also attacked several vehicles in the town.

Ghassan Douglas, a local official in charge of monitoring Israeli settlement building in the northern occupied West Bank, said Israeli settlers carried out dozens of attacks on Palestinian properties in several towns in Nablus.

"More than 20 shops and 120 vehicles were attacked and six cars were set ablaze overnight," he added.

According to UN estimates, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 849 attacks on Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank in 2022.

Tens of thousands of Israelis rally across the country in protest against country's PM Netanyahu and his government's planned judicial reforms pic.twitter.com/yYESEbX78R — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 29, 2023

Syrian killed by Israeli fire in Golan Heights

Israeli forces shot dead a Syrian national and injured another for allegedly approaching a border fence, according to the military.

In a statement released on Sunday, the army said soldiers monitoring surveillance cameras spotted the two men crossing the so-called Alpha Line –– a UN buffer zone separating Israel from Syria –– and approaching the security fence in the occupied Golan Heights.

"Army soldiers were dispatched to the scene and opened fire in accordance with standard operating procedures," it added.

No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers. There was no comment from Syrian regime authorities on the incident.

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies