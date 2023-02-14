Rescue operations have been ongoing a week after powerful earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared a video of six-year-old Hivay User's dialogue with medical teams, who was rescued 178 hours after the quake in Adıyaman.

"Our daughter, Hivay, held on to life at the 178th hour. There is always hope." Koca tweeted.

In the video, Hivay User, who was rescued from the rubble of Bozbey Apartment, asked the medical teams for "strawberry milk and pastry."

The medical teams promised her that they will give her these.

A 70-year-old Nuray Gurbuz has been rescued at the 178th hour of the earthquake. She asked the teams for water.

Fatih Kapisiz, Civil Defense Chief of the rescue team from Istanbul's Kucukcekmece district, told Anadolu Agency that upon the citizen's notice, they first entered the living room of the house with the diligent work of his team.

Noting that they could not find anyone in the hall, Kapisiz said:

“We heard a sound while we were doing our work in the other room. First, we did superficial listening. Later, when we drilled a hole and listened, we heard a sound, and we were happy and delighted. We got our sister out safely with our efforts. Unfortunately, we lost her mother."

"Our sister asked us for water first, but unfortunately we cannot provide water due to the procedure. Medical teams arrived. They opened a vascular access, and they wet her mouth a little. Thank God we saw her safely. We are happy. We don't want anything else."

A little girl named Miray was rescued from the rubble of an apartment block in the southeastern Turkish city of Adiyaman, 178 hours after two devastating earthquakes shook the region, a minister and media reports said.

Turkish local media said the girl was six years old and that rescuers were also close to reaching her older sister.

Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu had earlier said she was four years old.