TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's powerful quakes move Anatolian continent by up to 10 metres
An Italian seismologist says earthquakes activated a new fault line on the border between Türkiye and Syria.
Türkiye's powerful quakes move Anatolian continent by up to 10 metres
At least 3,703 people were killed, and 22,286 others injured in Türkiye after two strong earthquakes. / AA
February 7, 2023

The Anatolian continent has moved up to 10 metres (nearly 33 feet) as a result of Monday’s powerful earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye, said an Italian seismologist.

Speaking to Italy's state-run ANSA news agency, Alessandro Amato of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), said on Tuesday that the earthquakes activated a new fault line on the border between Türkiye and Syria, which caused a displacement of the ground by up to 10 meters.

“There was a transcurrent movement,” he said, adding that the ground slipped horizontally along the two edges of the fault line with an orientation to the left, in the direction of the Aegean Sea.

Separately, Tina Larsen, a senior researcher with the National Geological Surveys of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), said the tremors from the earthquake were felt in Denmark and Greenland, according to Greenland KNR broadcaster.

READ MORE:Can earthquakes be predicted?

READ MORE:What we know about the massive earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria

Recommended

Tremors can travel into the whole world 

"When such a powerful earthquake occurs, the tremors travel from the area where the displacement has occurred in the underground, through the solid earth, and out into the whole world," she said.

At least 3,703 people were killed, and 22,286 others injured in Türkiye after two strong earthquakes, according to the latest figures announced by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

READ MORE: Timeline: Major earthquakes that hit Türkiye in recent decades

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years