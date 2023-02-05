The Israeli government has approved the construction of a new settlement near the border with the Gaza Strip.

"We decided on the establishment of the Hanon community during the time of our previous government, and today we complete the establishment by budgeting the planning of the settlement," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday following a cabinet meeting.

Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf said the new settlement will house nearly 500 families.

He added that his ministry will start the planning procedures for the settlement.