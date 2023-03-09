The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution on Wednesday renewing an arms embargo and other sanctions imposed over violence in Sudan’s western Darfur region that began in 2004.

The resolution also extends the UN panel of experts' mandate to monitor the arms embargo and travel ban and asset freeze on specific individuals. It now runs until March 12, 2024.

Last month, Sudan demanded that the Security Council immediately lift all sanctions imposed during the Darfur conflict. Sudan’s UN ambassador, Al-Harith Idriss Mohamed, said in a letter to the council that “Darfur has, for the most part, overcome the state of war, as well as previous security and political challenges".

The Sudanese government has repeatedly urged the council to lift sanctions, but Mohamed’s letter was much stronger, saying that “Sudan will accept nothing less than the immediate lifting of these sanctions without conditions or benchmarks".

The resolution adopted on Wednesday rejects Sudan’s demands.

The Security Council voted “to reaffirm and renew” the arms embargo and other sanctions until September 12, 2024. The resolution said the council will “make a decision regarding their further renewal no later than September 12, 2024.”

The council also said it intends to review the sanctions no later than February 12, 2024, for their possible modification, suspension or gradual lifting.

It said this would be done in light of the government’s progress on two benchmarks and related targets outlined in a July 31, 2021, report by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The two benchmarks are “progress on transitional security arrangements in Darfur” and “progress on the national action plan for the protection of civilians".

Darfur Conflict

The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when rebels took up arms against the authoritarian government in Khartoum then led by Omar al Bashir, accusing it of discrimination and neglect.