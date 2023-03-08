Myanmar's junta has slammed the UN's human rights chief for making "irrelevant" remarks after he said the military may have committed war crimes as it struggles to crush resistance to its rule.

The junta's foreign ministry said the report was based on "sweeping allegations against the Government and its security forces", in a statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Myanmar, therefore, asserts its firm objection against the irrelevant recommendations made by the High Commissioner."

The junta acknowledged that the UN report recognised the violence committed by some of the groups arrayed against it, but only "slightly".

Swathes of the country are in turmoil, and killings of low-level junta officials and anti-coup fighters take place almost daily, with details murky and reprisals often following quickly.

Refusing to engage with opponents