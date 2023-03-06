TÜRKİYE
Türkiye-Syria earthquake: Arab relief efforts continue, one month on
Last month’s twin quakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, killed thousands, impacted more than 13M people across 11 provinces.
Qatar called on the international community to help Türkiye and Syria overcome the devastation left by the earthquakes. / AA
March 6, 2023

A month after the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria, the Arab world has provided vital support to quake victims with official visits, donation campaigns, rescue teams and relief supplies.

At least 45,968 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,500, with more than 5,200 people wounded.

According to preliminary reports received by Anadolu Agency, the most prominent Arab support for quake-hit Türkiye and Syria since last month’s devastating earthquakes is as follows:

Air aid

United Arab Emirates: 198 cargo aircraft

Iraq: more than 50 relief planes

Qatar: 50 relief planes

Saudi Arabia: 14 relief planes

Kuwait: 13 relief planes

Jordan: 12 relief planes

Egypt: 7 relief planes

Libya: 5 relief planes

Sudan: 2 relief planes

Mauritania: 1 relief plane

Bahrain: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes

Sultanate of Oman: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes

Algeria: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes

Tunisia: operated an air bridge without giving details regarding the number of relief planes

Sea aid

Egypt: 3 relief ships

Libya: 1 relief ship

UAE: intends to operate relief ships within a second phase of support

Land aid

Jordan: more than 42 relief trucks and land convoys

Kuwait: 23 relief trucks

Iraq: 56 relief trucks

Saudi Arabia: No details regarding the number of relief trucks

Lebanon: No details regarding the number of relief trucks

Financial aid

UAE: $150 million

Qatar: $70 million

Libya: A pledge of $50 million

Kuwait: $30 million

Algeria: $30 million

Somalia: $5 million

Aid in-kind

Qatar: announced the establishment of 3 field hospitals, the shipment of 1,656 mobile homes to Türkiye out of the pledged 10,000 homes, a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

UAE: established two field hospitals, food, medical and shelter aid

Saudi Arabia: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

Kuwait: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

Sultanate of Oman: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

READ MORE: Qatari leader presses int'l community to help Türkiye overcome earthquakes

Yemen: Yemeni activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakkol Karman plans to build 50 housing units.

Libya: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

Lebanon: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

Algeria: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

Tunisia: sent a rescue team, food, medical and shelter aid.

Palestine: sent a rescue team and shelter aid.

Sudan: sent a rescue team and relief aid.

Military aid

Qatar: established a field hospital, and transfer of aid through its Qatar Emiri Air Force from Jordan and Germany.

Egypt: operated 7 aircraft and 3 ships.

Jordan: established a field hospital.

Sudan: sent a relief plane.

SOURCE:AA
