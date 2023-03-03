India’s top court has ordered an expert committee to investigate any regulatory failures related to the country's second-largest conglomerate, the Adani Group.

The order of investigation on Thursday was prompted by allegations made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report that accused Adani companies of engaging in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices.

Shares in the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and other affiliated companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value since Hindenburg issued its report.

The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing, defending itself against the allegations in a 413 page rebuttal.

In a tweet on Thursday, it welcomed the court order.

"It will bring finality in a time-bound manner. Truth will prevail," the company said.

The expert committee will submit its findings to the Supreme Court within two months, said Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala.

Hindenburg Research published a report "Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History" alleging that Adani Group "has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades".

