Since the end of the Cold War, Europe has largely believed that the era of global or at least regional wars is over, which has led many European states to de-prioritise defence spending and instead focus on building civilian infrastructure.

But as the Ukraine-Russia conflict intensifies, with several NATO countries delivering tanks and other weapon systems to Ukraine, there are fears of a wider Russian retaliation and that the conflict could spill over. As a result, many European governments are urgently dusting away their rusty war machines only to find themselves well short of boots, supplies and manpower.

Germany is falling behind in its preparations. There are concerns among German media, politicians and military leaders that the country may fall short of strategic weapons, arms and ammunition in the event of a spillover from the conflict.

Faced with pressure from all quarters, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a special $106bn (100bn Euro) fund in June 2022 to modernise the country’s military, calling it a 'zeitenwende' or a turning point in the country's post Second World War military and security policy.

Scholz’s ‘zeitenwende’ has come under intense pressure after a spat of recent media reports revealed Germany's lack of war readiness.

No bullets, no tanks, no guns

In October 2022, Business Insider, quoting unnamed sources, reported that Germany only has ammunition for two days of the war, while such details of military readiness are mired in secrecy. If true, Germany falls well behind NATO's requirement of holding at least 30 days of ammunition – to make up the shortfall, an estimated $21bn to $31bn (20-30bn Euros) needs to be invested.

When Germany's defence minister asked for an extra $10.6 bn (10bn Euros) to increase the military budget, he was told that the exchequer could only provide an extra $3.19bn (3bn Euros).

Then there are the 'problem tanks', as they have been nicknamed: in December last year, reports emerged that the country's main infantry tanks, the Pumas, have serious operational problems.

Costing $18bn (17m Euros) each, the Pumas took more than 10 years to develop as its engineering and design was marred with several technical issues, including a leaky roof hatch, restricted sight-lines for the driver and other issues related to electronics. The Pumas technical and functionality problems raise serious alarm as the tanks are supposed to be inducted in NATO's 'Very High Readiness Joint Task Force' later this year.

During last year's NATO exercise, none of the deployed 18 Puma infantry fighting vehicles were able to complete the drill in operational form.

The shambolic state of the Bundeswehr's affairs has long been known in military circles. Stories of dysfunctional tanks and helicopters, rifles that fail in hot weather and soldiers having to train in the cold without thermal underwear have been sidelined for years.

Many of the German military’s problems don't always stem from lack of funding, but also from unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles in procurement and poor planning. The thermal underwear shortage stems from the latter.

In 2015, a German broadcaster quoting a confidential military report said that German soldiers tried to hide the lack of arms by replacing heavy machine guns with broomsticks during a NATO exercise in 2014. After painting the wooden sticks black, the German soldiers swiftly attached them to the top of armoured vehicles.