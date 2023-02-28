The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution mourning the loss of life in the earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria and condemning Syria’s Bashar al Assad's regime for blocking UN aid through its border.

The resolution, which cleared the House floor in a 412-2 vote on Monday, also expressed its deep condolences to the families of the many earthquake victims and applauded the work of humanitarian aid and rescue workers on the ground.

Those who voted against the resolution were Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie.

Introduced by Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina, it "condemns the efforts by the Assad regime of Syria to exploit the disaster to evade international pressure and accountability."

"American families offer sincere sympathies to the families who are mourning loved ones and nursing others back to health," said Wilson ahead of the voting.

"The Republic of Türkiye for over 70 years has been a valued NATO ally, and as co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on US-Türkiye relations and Turkish Americans, I'm particularly supportive of their efforts to meet the needs of the impacted earthquake victims," he added.

Solidarity with peoples of Türkiye, Syria