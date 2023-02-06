Fast News

International support and expression of solidarity poured in on Ankara following a destructive earthquake that hit Türkiye early on Monday.

Search and rescue works continue in Malatya after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit southern provinces of Türkiye on February 6, 2023. (AA)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has shaken Türkiye, destroying buildings and killing over 912, and injuring 5,385 in 10 southern provinces, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Monday's powerful quake was followed by dozens of aftershocks including two powerful temblors measured at magnitudes 6.6 and 6.5.

The death toll is expected to rise following early Monday's earthquake, as search and rescue operations are underway in cities and towns across the affected area, Vice President Fuat Oktay said in a separate press briefing.

Following the deadly and destructive earthquake, world leaders extended condolences to Türkiye and offered support.

Neighbouring Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev sent a message of solidarity to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and offered to deploy a search and rescue team to help remove earthquake debris and save people buried under the rubble.

"I offer my deepest condolences to you, to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, to the brotherly people of Türkiye and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and I wish the effects of the earthquake to disappear as soon as possible," Aliyev said.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan — noting that they are in contact with Turkish officials — said the US is ready to provide any and all needed support.

"President [Joe] Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess US response options to help those most affected,” Sullivan said in a statement.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also joined in extending condolences over the loss of lives in Türkiye.

“My condolences to President Erdogan and the Turkish people for the loss of life and destruction of livelihoods,” Herzog said adding that “Israel always stands ready to assist in every way possible.”

Emergency teams search for survivors in collapsed buildings amid severe weather conditions after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Türkiye's southern provinces on February 6.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country is under Russia's attack since February 2022, sent a message offering condolences in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

Zelenskyy noted that Kiev is ready to provide the necessary assistance.

Along with high-ranking officials from Egypt, European Council, NATO, European Parliament, France, Sweden, Greece, Russia and international celebrities also offered condolences to Türkiye.

'Türkiye told its needs'

Türkiye has raised the earthquake alert to Level 4, which means the country is open to international help.

President Erdogan said over 45 countries offered help and assistance to deal with the destruction left after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

VP Oktay said "we told our medical requests to those who wanted to help us."

Separately, Azerbaijan is due to send a search and rescue team of 370 people to Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations announced.

According to the latest numbers at least 2,818 buildings have been destroyed by the earthquake. Officials have warned people to leave and avoid reentering buildings that have been damaged.

The earthquake has also damaged gas distribution facilities in several earthquake-hit towns, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said.

"We have about 30 transformer centres damaged with some of them are minor damages. We have dispatched mobile power plants to the region," he added.

