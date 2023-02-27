TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
London mosque holds charity event for quake victims in Türkiye
At least 44,374 people have been killed and over 13 million others displaced by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.
London mosque holds charity event for quake victims in Türkiye
Traditional homemade Turkish food and desserts were sold as part of a fundraising event organised by the Aziziye Mosque in Stoke Newington. / AA
February 27, 2023

A Turkish mosque in North London has held a fundraising event to raise money for victims in the quake-hit areas.

Sunday's fundraiser, organised by the Aziziye Mosque in Stoke Newington, sold a variety of traditional homemade Turkish food and desserts.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ebu Bekir Tezgel, the chief imam at the mosque, said proceeds from the event will be donated to quake victims in Türkiye.

"Every year we organise events like this, but this is specifically for earthquake victims," he said.

Tezgel also noted that so far they have sent a total of £43,000 (over $51,000) and 50,000 tonnes of clothes and food items to victims as part of the mosque's charity campaigns.

Recommended

"May Allah accept the good of all our philanthropist brothers and sisters," he said.

At least 44,374 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

READ MORE:Container homes from Qatar, other countries on their way to Türkiye

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years