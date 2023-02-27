Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there will be no change in the plan to build illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu’s remarks on Monday followed a meeting held in Aqaba, Jordan on Sunday, with the participation of Palestine, Israel, Jordan, the US and Egypt.

The Israeli premier denied reports by the Israeli media that Israel, following the meeting, decided to freeze the construction of new settlements in the occupied West Bank for four months.

“Construction and arrangement in Judea and Samaria (the Jewish name for the occupied West Bank) will continue according to the original planning and schedule without any changes. There is not and will not be any freezing,” Netanyahu tweeted.

Following the meeting on Sunday, Jordan’s foreign ministry reported that Palestinian and Israeli delegates agreed to halt any unilateral measures for a couple of months.

“This includes an Israeli commitment to stop discussion of any new settlement units for 4 months and to stop authorisation of any outposts for 6 months,” the ministry had said.

