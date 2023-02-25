Swedish Security Service (SAPO) has stated that the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG has an active financial network in Sweden receiving significant funds.

"I will not reveal the figures, but I can say that the PKK terrorist organisation provides significant financing for terrorism in our country", SAPO Deputy Head of Counter-Terrorism Department Susanna Trehörning told Swedish state broadcaster SVT.

Stating that they are working to identify suspects, Trehörning noted that they caught a person who was collecting 'donations' to the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG at their workplace last week.

Previously, Sweden's Chief Negotiator for NATO Membership Oscar Stenström said that organised crime gangs finance the PKK.

"Unlike Finland, the PKK has more financial resources in Sweden," he told to his country's state radio SR on January 29.

READ MORE:Cavusoglu: Sweden 'deliberately' endangering its NATO bid