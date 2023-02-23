Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has described the deadly earthquakes that struck southern and southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6 as the worst, calling for cooperation to face its repercussions.

The OIC chief started a visit to Gaziantep province in southern Türkiye on Wednesday, during which he met with Governor Davut Gul, Mayor Fatma Sahin, and the heads of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

"The OIC immediately acted when we learned that an earthquake of this magnitude took place in Türkiye. We contacted all OIC members to inform them of the matter," Taha told Anadolu.

"We called on all member states to provide support, and countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait rushed to provide assistance," he said.

Taha added that the pan-Islamic organisation posted the 57 member states on the current situation to mobilise support to quake-hit Türkiye.

The OIC "is doing everything possible to help Türkiye to overcome the impact of the ‘disaster of the century,’ and to make them feel that they are not alone," he added.

'We feel the pain'

"There are special departments and units in the organisation for coordinating aid, and these units are doing their work in this regard," Taha said.

The OIC chief stressed that the magnitude of this earthquake requires cooperation from all OIC member states."

He also met officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Gaziantep, Taha called on the OIC member states to cooperate with Türkiye to overcome the earthquake disaster.