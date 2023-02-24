The death toll from the massive earthquake that hit parts of Türkiye and Syria on February 6 continues to rise as more bodies are retrieved from the rubble of demolished buildings. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the already battered province of Hatay this week damaged or demolished more buildings, compounding the devastation.

The death toll from the disaster in Türkiye reached 43,556, according to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The twin quakes have left more than 5,800 people dead in Syria. In total, the fatalities from both countries have surpassed 49,300.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

2015 GMT — More than 170 people arrested in collapsed buildings probe

Some 171 people have been arrested in investigations into destroyed buildings in southern Türkiye after February 6 earthquakes, Justice Ninister Bekir Bozdag said.

"As part of the investigations on earthquakes, legal action has been taken against 583 suspects so far," Bekir Bozdag told broadcaster CNN Turk, adding 171 of them were arrested and judicial control decision has been taken for 197 others.

"Of the 171 arrested persons, 78 are contractors, 64 are building supervisors, 11 are building owners," he added.

Bozdag said those responsible, including contractors of the buildings, the owners, supervisors, workers, and master workmen were identified separately.

"Whoever has responsibility in a collapsed building, regardless of their duty, all of them will be weighed on the scales of justice in accordance of their responsibilities, and actions will be taken as ordered by our law, without hesitation," he said.

2300 GMT — Malaysian rescue team returns home

Sixty-five people from a Malaysian team that took part in search and rescue efforts in Türkiye's earthquake-hit province of Gaziantep have left for home.

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Sabah and Sarawak Affairs, Armizan Mohamad Ali, and Türkiye's Ambassador to Malaysia Emir Salim Yuksel as well as Malaysian officials and Turkish citizens welcomed the team at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Speaking at a press conference held after the welcoming ceremony, Ali thanked the team for their work.

He said a Malaysian search and rescue team consisting of 140 people, carrying out their work under harsh weather conditions in the disaster area for 14 days since February 8, rescued five people from the wreckage.

1911 GMT — EU eases Syria sanctions to speed up quake aid

The European Union has temporarily eased sanctions on Syria to speed up aid deliveries to the country two weeks after the devastating earthquakes.

Aid organisations will no longer need to seek permission from EU member state governments before sending supplies and services to sanctioned entities in Syria, the European Council said in a statement.

The measure will last for six months and was taken "in view of the gravity of the humanitarian crisis in Syria exacerbated by the earthquake".

1909 GMT - Türkiye provides more than 850,000 people with psychosocial support

Türkiye has provided psychosocial support services to more than 580,000 earthquake victims in the affected provinces, said Derya Yanik, Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services.

"So far, in our provinces affected by the earthquake, we have provided psychosocial support services to 583,751 citizens with 3,326 personnel," Yanik said.

A further 274,933 citizens in provinces outside the earthquake zone also received support from 3,533 personnel, she added.

1819 GMT - Albania continues to send aid to quake-hit Türkiye

Two additional trucks filled with aid materials have taken off from the Albanian capital of Tirana to quake-hit Türkiye.

Beds, heaters, tents, blankets and food items were collected for victims from donations organised by A Different Weekend Foundation. Five trucks with aid were sent earlier from Albania.

A team of 80 medical personnel and search and rescue specialists affiliated with the Albanian Ministry of Defence and the National Civil Protection Agency took part in the rescue operations in southern Türkiye.

1737 GMT - Egypt continues humanitarian aid to quake victims

Egypt has sent two helicopters loaded with humanitarian aid, including medicines and medical supplies, to the victims of the earthquakes that killed thousands in Türkiye.

The aid comes "in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, to continue relief aid in solidarity with the Turkish people to mitigate the impact of the devastating earthquake,” an Egyptian military spokesman said in a statement.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi also made a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the earthquakes during which he offered his condolences over the quake victims.

1734 GMT - Türkiye receives further support messages after quakes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to receive messages of support and solidarity from world leaders after the devastating February 6 earthquakes.

Erdogan received Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, where the premier offered condolences to Türkiye.

In a phone call with Erdogan, President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo and President of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani conveyed their condolences for those who lost their lives in the quakes and wished recovery to the injured, according to the Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

1726 GMT - Turkish FM thanks Lebanon for support after earthquakes

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has thanked Lebanon for its "solidarity and support" after the massive earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye.

"Lebanon sent five search and rescue and medical teams. They sent a team of 120 people in total," Cavusoglu said, speaking at a news conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, and Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamie in the capital Ankara.

He added that 16 Lebanese people died in the earthquakes in Türkiye.

1617 GMT - Arrests over destroyed buildings continue in Türkiye

A number of suspects have been arrested in Türkiye over their alleged involvement in poorly constructed buildings that were destroyed in the powerful earthquakes that struck Türkiye earlier this month.

Yasin Akbas, the contractor of three building complexes in Adiyaman province that were destroyed and claimed over 100 lives, was arrested in Istanbul.

Some 22 people were also arrested as part of an investigation regarding some buildings destroyed in the earthquake in Gaziantep's Nurdagi and Islahiye districts, Governor Davut Gul said on his social media accounts.

1614 GMT - Türkiye launches tool to reunite unaccompanied children with families

Children lost or separated from their families after the twin quakes in Türkiye can be reunited with loved ones through a new online tool launched by the Turkish Family and Social Services Ministry.

Families can access details about their children by entering information such as their ID number or full name on a search portal added to the ministry's official website.

Since the massive earthquakes, the ministry has registered in its database 1,890 unaccompanied children who were found under the rubble. Out of them, 1,405 children were handed to their families. Some 1,784 were identified while 106 remain unidentified.

1553 GMT - Fresh magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Türkiye's Hatay

A fresh magnitude 5.0 earthquake has hit Türkiye's southern Hatay province, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The quake hit at a depth of 9.76 kilometres at 1553 GMT and was centred in the Defne district of the province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said a few buildings, which were already damaged from the previous quakes, collapsed. There were no injuries or people trapped in the debris according to initial reports.

READ MORE: Man's heartbreaking quest to catch last glimpse of his kin lost in rubble

1502 GMT - UN will continue to help quake-hit Türkiye

The UN will continue to help Türkiye as long as the country needs, following the twin earthquakes, UN Resident Coordinator in Türkiye Alvaro Rodriguez has said.

"Türkiye is very important as a founding member of the United Nations. We have been here always and, we will continue to be here as long as Türkiye nee ds us," Rodriguez told Anadolu Agency.

He visited the tent city established in the centre of Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the earthquakes, and talked to victims and medical staff on the ground, noting that the geographical scale of earthquakes is "unprecedented".

1455 MGT - Jordan sends humanitarian aid to quake-hit Syria

Jordan has dispatched 14 more aid trucks loaded with medicines, foodstuffs, blankets and drinking water to neighbouring Syria following the February 6 earthquakes.